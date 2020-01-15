The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced its Outstanding Graduate for the December 2019 ceremony.
Raven Douglas is the Outstanding Master’s Graduate in the Department of Psychology. She has a 3.8 GPA.
Her master’s thesis research explored how anxiety affected risk recognition among victims of sexual assault.
Douglas earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at UL Lafayette in 2017. As an undergraduate and graduate student, she worked in the psychology department’s Sexual Violence Research Lab. There, she helped develop a focus group that studied sexual anxiety, sexual communication and safe-sex behaviors.
She was a graduate assistant and taught introductory undergraduate psychology classes.
Douglas is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She volunteered with Grow Girls, a character development program for adolescents sponsored by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. She also works as assistant executive director of the YMCA of Acadiana.
Following graduation, Douglas plans to pursue a doctoral degree in applied social psychology. She is the daughter of Dakenya and Keith Douglas of Baton Rouge.