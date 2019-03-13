The Baton Rouge Southern Heat Division of DaVita Kidney Care has donated $6,900 to Cajun Navy 2016 through the company's DaVita Way of Giving program of locally focused charitable giving.
Cajun Navy 2016 is a nonprofit organization whose volunteers respond in times of disaster. Its three main services are water rescue, medical triage and supply gathering and distribution.
“We chose to donate to the Cajun Navy because Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas were devastated by flooding in 2016," said Ali Malik, regional operations director for DaVita. "DaVita means ‘to give life’ and we felt that the Cajun Navy did this during the flood of 2016, so it was an easy choice for us to support them.”
Billy Brinegar, of Cajun Navy 2016, said the DaVita contribution will go a long way to support its mission.