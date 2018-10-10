At Runnels School, 10 high school students recently had their poems accepted for publication in Creative Communication’s fall literary anthology, A Celebration of Today’s Writers.
The new authors and their poems are sophomores Mia Alfonso, "A Clean Slate"; Evan Beoubay, "Destined for Success"; Caroline Collins, "Red"; Barrett Couvillon, "I Am"; Kyle Preston, "Stressed"; Christopher Normand, "This Is Just To Say"; Christopher Ortego, "Ink and Blood"; Emma Schlotterer, "Surrounding Me"; Grant Treadaway, "Isolation"; and Ellerie Tregre, "The Peace of My Backyard."
The poems were submitted by high school English teacher Michele Stanfield when the students were in her class as freshmen last spring.