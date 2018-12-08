A free workshop for business owners and entrepreneurs seeking to develop an online presence for their businesses will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The workshop will be presented by Google, Simply-360 and BlinkJar Media, and led by Google national trainer Sixcia Divine. Breakfast and coffee will be served.
The Get Your Business Online with Google initiative is tailored for local small businesses, and Divine will be available to discuss with business owners how to reach customers online with Google.
To register, visit https://www.blinkjarmedia.com/reach-customers-online-with-google. To learn more about the workshop, email Staci Brimer at staci@simply-360.com.