Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge has earned an A grade for spring 2019 hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group. The designation recognizes Ochsner Baton Rouge’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States, according to a news release.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, the release said. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.
Ratings are updated twice annually. The facility has received an A rating during each designation period dating back to fall 2015.
“Eight (A ratings) in a row is special, because it means patients are receiving the care they deserve,” said Eric McMillen, CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge.
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.