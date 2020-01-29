On Friday in the Wildwood Elementary School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. watch as a young princess is put under the spell of a jealous old woman — a spell that puts her to sleep for 500 years. Join the Missoula Children's Theatre and 30 Wildwood students in an original musical production of "Sleeping Beauty."
The guest director of the show will be Lindsay Abrams, and Cassandra Feldt will also perform with the local cast. Tickets are $5 and available at the door.
The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Baton Rouge is presented locally by Talented Theatre teacher Cara Waring with support from Gifted teacher Alyssa Schexnayder.
For more information, call Waring at (225) 766-2527.
BREC hosts Geaux Red Gala for teens
The Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish will host the Geaux Red Gala for teens from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 8 at Jefferson Highway Park, 8133 Jefferson Highway.
The gala includes dining, music and dancing. Come dressed in your best red, pink or purple attire and to win a prize for best dressed.
This event is for high school students and all participants must present their valid high school student ID to enter. The price for admission is $3 per person and the registration deadline is Feb. 5.
For more information or to register, email mckinley.williams@brec.org or visit brec.org/TeenValentinesGala.
Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana sets February meeting
The Feb. 1 meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society will be at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., beginning at 11 a.m.
Speaker Shaun Van Horn will discuss his research into the surname Aleman and particularly the Louisiana descendants of Juan de Aleman and Juana Ramirez from the town of Agüimes, on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria.
Information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana can be found on the web at canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.
Kidney screening planned
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will host a “Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy” screening Feb. 8 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
The screening will be at 9700 Scenic Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a free health screening designed to identify people at increased risk for kidney disease and encourage them to seek further evaluation and follow-up from a physician.
Screening tests include blood pressure, weight, body mass index, urinalysis and a blood draw. Participants will also have the chance to speak with a physician on-site about their risk factors and test results. Light refreshments will be provided. Please note that all participants must be at least 18 years of age to participate. To schedule an appointment for this screening, call (504) 861-4500. No fasting is required before the screening.