Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Feb. 22-28:

70802

Building fire

1000 block of North 40th Street. Property loss: $10,000. Cause, Other. Feb. 25.

3400 block of Nicholson Drive. Property loss: $75,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Feb. 25.

70806

500 block of Park Boulevard. Unintentional. Feb. 24.

Hazardous condition, other

8300 block of Airline Highway. Feb. 27.

1200 block of Neosho Avenue. Feb. 28.

70808

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

5800 block of Essen Lane. Feb. 28.

Passenger vehicle fire

2900 block of College Drive. Property loss: $9,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Feb. 24.

