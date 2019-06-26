New Venture Theatre will present "Sweet Georgia Brown," a new musical written and directed by managing artistic director Greg Williams Jr., on July 26-28 at the LSU Shaver Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.
The musical presents a funny, heartwarming story with a live onstage band performing memorable blues songs of the ’60s and ’70s, according to a news release.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. July 25, 26 and 27; at 2 p.m. July 27; and at 3 p.m. July 28. Tickets are $30, or $25 for children and students with valid ID, at (225) 588-7576 or www.nvtarts.org. This PG-13 show is recommended for ages 14 and up; children ages 4-13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Featured cast members include: Khari Moise Smith (Cadillac), Roderick Tevan Jarreau (Herschel), Ingrid Roberson (Nippie), LaNea Wilkinson (Ruby), Krystal Gomez (Ida Mae), Latosha Knighten (LaWanna-The Juke Joint Jezebel), Shika Crayton (Sippie), Keyarron Harrold (Mojo), Angela Smith (Ollie), Hope Landor (Sugga), Erika Pattman (Georgia), Christian Jones (Pound Cake) and Christopher Johnson (Hatch.)