The first-place winners in an essay contest for fifth- and sixth-graders sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association are sixth-grader Taleyah Honoré, of Copper Mill Elementary School in Zachary, and fifth-grader Preston Gautreaux, of St. Jude the Apostle School in Baton Rouge. From left are essay committee member Carolyn Musso; Taleyah Honoré; sixth-grader Fabian de la Cruz, of Copper Mill Elementary, second place; Preston Gautreaux; and sixth-grader Madelyn Wilson, of St. George School in Baton Rouge, third place.

The Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association recently recognized the winners of its essay contest for fifth- and sixth-graders.

The first-place finishers won $100, plus $100 for their schools; the second-place finishers won $50; and the third-place finishers won $25.

The sixth-grade winners are Taleyah Honoré, first place, Copper Mill Elementary School; Fabian de la Cruz, second place, Copper Mill; Madelyn Wilson, third place, St. George Catholic Elementary School; and Paige Coulon, third place, Copper Mill. The fifth-grade winners are Preston Gautreaux, first place, St. Jude the Apostle School; and Tina Nguyen, second place, Copper Mill. 

