The first-place winners in an essay contest for fifth- and sixth-graders sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association are sixth-grader Taleyah Honoré, of Copper Mill Elementary School in Zachary, and fifth-grader Preston Gautreaux, of St. Jude the Apostle School in Baton Rouge. From left are essay committee member Carolyn Musso; Taleyah Honoré; sixth-grader Fabian de la Cruz, of Copper Mill Elementary, second place; Preston Gautreaux; and sixth-grader Madelyn Wilson, of St. George School in Baton Rouge, third place.