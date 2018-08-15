The Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association recently recognized the winners of its essay contest for fifth- and sixth-graders.
The first-place finishers won $100, plus $100 for their schools; the second-place finishers won $50; and the third-place finishers won $25.
The sixth-grade winners are Taleyah Honoré, first place, Copper Mill Elementary School; Fabian de la Cruz, second place, Copper Mill; Madelyn Wilson, third place, St. George Catholic Elementary School; and Paige Coulon, third place, Copper Mill. The fifth-grade winners are Preston Gautreaux, first place, St. Jude the Apostle School; and Tina Nguyen, second place, Copper Mill.