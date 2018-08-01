Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from July 20-26:
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Creek Centre Drive 5909: $900,000, Owner: Joe Spitale. Total square footage: 2,340. New construction of building for restaurant use and parking to serve. Issued July 26.
Julia Aubin Lane 11136: $3,444,000, Owner: Tony Kemp. Total square footage: 29,885. New construction of sprinkled building for furniture showroom (M) and storage (S-1) warehouse use, with mechanical equipment platform and parking to serve. Issued July 20.
Sherwood Forest Boulevard 1480: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,010. New 750-square-foot electrical building for new pump station: PS 50, demo and improvements including new 260-square-foot foundation for generator, driveway access to PS 50, and construction work for sanitary sewer piping under adjacent roadways. 600 KW. Issued July 25.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 636: $125,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 975. Interior remodel to finish out vanilla box complete interior (permit 77880) suite space 401 (Suite 3D) for business use. Issued July 23.
East Boyd Drive 623: $266,000, Owner: Rusty White. Total square footage: 4,000. Interior renovation of existing space A1 for assembly, for bar use. Issued July 25.
Laurel Street 333: $150,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,000. Renovation to create new restaurant Assembly A-2 use in Suite B seating for 43 persons in an existing multi-story/multi-occupancy building. Existing community restrooms. Renovations include all new electrical, mechanical and plumbing, and new plumbing for new kitchen. Issued July 26.
North Harrell's Ferry Road 11585: $10,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 900. Fire damage repairs to front exterior of a two-story apartment, Unit 8-6 at side and top of front door. Scope of work includes repairing exterior wall sheathing/framing, portion of charred joists at floor/ceiling assembly and stucco finish between Units 8-6 and 8-5 (Permit 90637). Also includes some interior wall/ceiling drywall. Issued July 26.
North Harrell's Ferry Road 11585: $2,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 900. Fire damage repairs to front exterior of a two-story apartment Unit 8-5 at side and top of front door. Scope of work includes repairing exterior wall sheathing/framing, portion of charred joists at floor/ceiling assembly and stucco finish between Units 8-5 and 8-6 (See permit 90633 for Unit 8-6). Issued July 26.
North Oak Hills Parkway 10715: $15,000, Owner: Lilly Willis. Total square footage: 3,101. Renovation of existing law office building to convert from law office to funeral home services with chapel rooms. Includes minor site work. Issued July 24.
Nicholson Drive 4215: $225,000, Owner: McDonald's Inc. Total square footage: 1,790. Renovation to existing 3,483-square-foot fast food restaurant with drive thru lane, including restroom ADA modifications. Seating for 68. No kitchen work, no plumbing work. Issued July 25.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Antioch Road 9659: $1,014,000, Owner: Russell Mosely. Total square footage: 9,750. New shell construction of steel structure building intended for five future suites (#100, #200, #300, #400, #500) for business use (PUD 4-09) and parking/site work to serve. No interior walls in this phase. Paving over 15-foot public sewer servitude to east side of property. Issued July 25.
Brickyard Lane 1200: $12,855,000, Owner: Joey Lambert. Total square footage: 99,680. New shell construction of four-story building for future business office use with stairs, elevators, etc. (PUD 1-15) First floor only resolved with restrooms, and interior walls defining rooms and corridors. Including landscaping/site work on site. Issued July 23.
DEMOLITION
Pecue Lane 7125: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued July 25.
Pecue Lane 7145: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued July 25.
FENCE
Louray Drive 1242: Owner: Amy Hall. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued July 23.
Pine Hill Drive 4818: $1,500, Owner: Matthew Chemin. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wooden in servitude, see scan. Issued July 20.
POOL
Laurel Lakes Avenue 2332: $32,000, Owner: Spencer Calahan. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued July 20.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Frederick Drive 6035: $7,254, Owner: Joey Denova. Total square footage: 280. Addition of two-story detached playroom with porch to existing residence. Issued July 25.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Daventry Drive 747: $30,000, Owner: Patrick Landry. Total square footage: 600. Addition of carport and storage. Issued July 26.
Highland Oaks Drive 201: $100,000, Owner: Nadine Benton. Total square footage: 714. Addition of living area with bathroom. Issued July 20.
Morning Glory Avenue 2925: $12,500, Owner: John D. and Maureen G. Hewitt. Total square footage not listed. Addition of a bathroom to an existing residence. Issued July 23.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Bent Tree Court 17627: $358,956, Owner: Russell Golden. Total square footage: 4,602. New two-story single family residence. Issued July 23.
Bonita Lane 8740: $607,000, Owner: Brant Kogel. Total square footage: 3,388. New single-family residence. Issued July 26.
Lake Bend Drive 6118: $190,398, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,441. New single-family residence. Issued July 24.
Lake Bend Drive 6126: $175,890, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,255. New single-family residence. Issued July 24.
Manchac Pass Avenue 10618: $700,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,522. New construction residential. Issued July 26.
Marci Court 2312: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,595. New single-family residence. Plans are to be reversed. Issued July 23.
Oliphant Road 9548: $334,932, Owner: James Long. Total square footage: 4,294. New single-family residence. Issued July 20.
Partierre Lane South 1437: $117,156, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,502. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued July 23.
Partierre Lane South 1443: $111,696, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued July 23.
Partierre Lane South 1449: $117,078, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,501. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued July 23.
Roux Drive 6627: $184,782, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,369. New single-family residence — zero lot line. Issued July 24.
Roux Drive 6639: $180,648, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,316. New single-family residence — zero lot line. Issued July 24.
Roux Drive 6651: $184,938, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,371. New single-family residence — zero lot line. Issued July 24.
Settler's Circle 7718: $725,000, Owner: Gary Curran. Total square footage: 4,529. New single-family residential dwelling. Issued July 20.
Sevenoaks Avenue 7886: $400,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,777. New single-family residence with an existing pool house which shall have the cooking facilities removed prior to the final inspection. Issued July 20.
Sunshine Road 13831, Baker: $170,742, Owner: Kermit Johnson. Total square footage: 2,189. Residential new construction. Issued July 24.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2317: $601,380, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,710. New single-family two-story residence located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued July 26.
Trottoir Street 5101: $188,370, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,415. New single-family residence. Issued July 20.
Trottoir Street 5102: $168,792, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,164. New single-family residence. Issued July 20.
Verte Drive 1938: $217,854, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,793. New single-family residence. Issued July 20.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Aletha Drive 3265: $30,873.82, Owner: Leonard Howard. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Avocado Drive 6770: $17,335.33, Owner: Abraham Sharper. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Benson Drive 5911: $25,135.85, Owner: Marlon Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Beth Ann Drive 5445: $16,249.01, Owner: Aundray Reed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Cathedral Drive 3727: $30,870.68, Owner: Alicia Sykes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Chippewa Street 3414: Owner: Kenneth Morgan. Total square footage not listed. Renovation and repair of an existing residence. Issued July 20.
Conrad Drive 3663: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued July 24.
Dalark Drive 6244: $18,085.91, Owner: Rosa Scott. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 26.
Dickens Drive 4851: $5,810.11, Owner: Marjorie Washington Carter. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 20.
Eaton Street 3658: $31,963.39, Owner: Wanda Palmer. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
El Morro Drive 3547: Owner: Anita and Byron Landingham. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 23.
Eleanor Drive 3578: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 24.
Eleanor Drive 3770: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued July 24.
Fiesta Drive 1515: $2,032.75, Owner: Kareen George. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 26.
Flamingo Drive 11322: $22,884.55, Owner: Frank Dunn. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Gerald Drive 10625: $13,113.94, Owner: Joseph Ricks. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Glen Oaks Drive 6665: $20,607.68, Owner: Elenora Thibodeaux. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Jean Street 5258: $11,095.98, Owner: Terrence Chapman. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued July 25.
Kleinert Avenue 2215: $27,000, Owner: Lance Hayes. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling of existing nonconforming accessory structure to included framing and electrical repairs and the installation of a new H/VAC unit. Also foundation repairs and add new plumbing fixtures to add a new bathroom. Issued July 23.
Leighwood Avenue 13620: $8,620.29, Owner: Marlin Green. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 26.
Pasadena Drive 3674: $37,283.22, Owner: Shelia Howard. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Quebec Drive 3144: $10,000, Owner: Trang Nguyen. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 24.
Ranchwood Drive 10621: $50,000, Owner: Greg Griffin. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to enclose porch and convert to mudroom and renovation to master bathroom and kitchen. Issued July 24.
Ridgely Drive 10283: $56,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,200. Remodel of an existing single-family, single-story residence. Issued July 20.
Rocky Mountain Drive 4058: $22,223.66, Owner: Lawanda Fly. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 24.
South Flannery Road 528: $4,567.61, Owner: Angela Goudeau. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 20.
Warwick Avenue 12328: Owner: Fred Logsdon. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 23.
White Sands Drive 4126: $46,362.59, Owner: Arthur Brown. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 26.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Warbler Crossing Avenue 599: $15,000, Owner: Sebastian Alvarez. Total square footage not listed. Install monument sign 6 feet by 14 feet, illuminated. Issued July 26.
SIGN: POLITICAL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4705: Owner: Johnell Matthews. Total square footage not listed. Issued July 23.