Two students from Baton Rouge, Mark Chasuk and Christian Leger, have been chosen for the fall semester dean's list at Benedictiine College in Atchison, Kansas. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean's list.
Two Baton Rouge students are on Benedictine College Dean's List
- Staff report
