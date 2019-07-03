Episcopal School of Baton Rouge held a commencement ceremony for 105 students on May 18 in the Lewis Memorial Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
The Class of 2019 was the 50th class to graduate from Episcopal since the school was founded in 1965.
Among the graduates are 14 National Merit-recognized students, including five National Merit finalists. More than 30 percent of the Class of 2019 graduated as AP Scholars, AP Scholars with Honors or AP Scholars with Distinction. Full-tuition scholarships, not including TOPS, were awarded to 14 of the graduates.