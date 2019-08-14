Among the 7,202 June graduates of Oregon State University in Corvallis are Baton Rouge natives Olivia N. Devalcourt, bachelor's degree, cum laude, in anthropology; Cory G. Garms, master's in forestry; and Cody S. Sibley, master's in public policy.
Other Oregon State graduates from Louisiana are:
- Chloe M. Barks of LaPlace, bachelor's degree, cum laude, in fisheries and wildlife sciences
- Kyle E. Coblentz of New Orleans, doctorate in zoology
- Brett R. Crist, of Metairie, bachelor's in business administration
- Kendal R. Droddy of Shreveport, bachelor's in computer science
- Stephanie M. Fitch of New Orleans, master's in public health