The Baton Rouge Corvette Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the back conference center at the St. George Fire Department, 14100 Airline Highway. For details, visit www.brcorvetteclub.com.
The club is welcoming new members for the 2019 season. It organizes a wide array of activities for its more than 150 members, including road trips, Vette caravans, car shows, cruises, displays and parades. This fall, the club received numerous car show awards in Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. Club members also escort junior high, high school and LSU homecoming parades. The club ends this year with the Christmas light show, last-minute cruises, Christmas parades and a Christmas dinner.
Since 1988 the club has raised more than $630,000 for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The 2019 St Jude car show will be April 13 at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry Street, Plaquemine.