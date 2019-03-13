Two football players at St. Michael the Archangel High School have signed to continue as student-athletes in college.
C.J. Casma signed a college letter of intent to play defensive line and linebacker for Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, and Chris Sehring signed a college letter of intent to play middle linebacker for Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.
As a football player, Casma is a four-time letterman and a member of the All-District first team. He has also earned awards in track and field and powerlifting. Casma plans to major in kinesiology.
Sehring maintains a 4.1 GPA while taking multiple dual-enrollment and honors courses. This year he was named an All-Academic Athlete by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and was elected to the All-District first team. He plans to major in pre-pharmacy.