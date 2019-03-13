St. Michael football signing Casma Sehring.jpg

St. Michael the Archangel High School football players C.J. Casma, front left, and Chris Sehring sign to continue as student-athletes with Sterling College and Delta State University, respectively. Behind Casma, from left, are Casma family friend Pamela Jordan and his father and sister, Charles Casma Sr. and Charnelle Casma. Behind Sehring are his sister, Amanda; father, Jim; mother, Denise; and brother, Ben Sehring. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Two football players at St. Michael the Archangel High School have signed to continue as student-athletes in college. 

C.J. Casma signed a college letter of intent to play defensive line and linebacker for Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, and Chris Sehring signed a college letter of intent to play middle linebacker for Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.

As a football player, Casma is a four-time letterman and a member of the All-District first team. He has also earned awards in track and field and powerlifting. Casma plans to major in kinesiology.

Sehring maintains a 4.1 GPA while taking multiple dual-enrollment and honors courses. This year he was named an All-Academic Athlete by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and was elected to the All-District first team. He plans to major in pre-pharmacy. 

