St. Michael the Archangel High School football players C.J. Casma, front left, and Chris Sehring sign to continue as student-athletes with Sterling College and Delta State University, respectively. Behind Casma, from left, are Casma family friend Pamela Jordan and his father and sister, Charles Casma Sr. and Charnelle Casma. Behind Sehring are his sister, Amanda; father, Jim; mother, Denise; and brother, Ben Sehring.