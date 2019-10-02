'A Christmas Carol" auditions set
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., is holding auditions for "A Christmas Carol" on Oct. 5 and for its Young Actors Program production of "Guys and Dolls" on Oct. 19-20. For specific times and requirements, visit theatrebr.org.
Museum gala Oct. 6
Tickets are on sale for the 25th anniversary gala for the River Road African American Museum at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road. The evening will include food and music. Tickets are $75 at the museum's Facebook page. For more information, call (225) 474-5553 or visit africanamericanmuseum.org.
LSU Museum of Art plans reception
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host a closing reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 for "Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection." Free admission to the reception during the museum's monthly Free First Sunday. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
BREC Liberty Lagoon announces October hours
The slide and surf features of BREC's Liberty Lagoon at Independence Community Park, 111 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27.
This includes access to the popular shock wave feature and five major waterslides for a reduced cost of $8 per entry.
The main pool, lazy river and children's play area will be closed while the surf and slide features remain open. Surf and slide features are available only to patrons who meet the height requirement of 48 inches or taller.
For more information, email the aquatics manager at Crystal.North@brec.org or call (225) 923-3202.
Emerge Center to honor volunteer activists
The Emerge Center will honor emerging activist Skye Taylor and 10 other volunteer activists during a benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The adult 2019 honorees are Susan Eaton, Lillie Petit Gallagher, Roberta Guillory, Kathleen Howell, Ernesto Johnson, Mathew Laborde, Darrel Papillion, Nial Patel, Skip Philips and Kathy Fletcher Victorian.
Tickets to the luncheon are $75 at www.emergela.org/events. The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center, which empowers children with autism and people with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.