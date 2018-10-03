Free screenings to identify people at increased risk of kidney disease will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 26, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge.
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will be the host of the free Pam Sanchez Memorial "Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy" screening. The screening tests will include blood pressure, weight, body mass index, urinalysis and a blood draw.
Participants also will have the chance to speak with a physician on-site about their risk factors and test results. Light refreshments will be provided.
To schedule an appointment, call (504) 861-4500.