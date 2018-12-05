The YMCA of the Capital Area recognized the members of its Cornerstone Society during a dinner Oct. 28 at the City Club of Baton Rouge.
The YMCA endowment fund was created in 1998 as a means to protect the organization during tough economic times, support YMCA operations and to guide and guard its assets. The fund is managed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and is funded through direct giving, estate planning, trusts and life insurance policies.
The Y is working to expand the number of donors in its Cornerstone Society. To become a member of the Cornerstone Society, an individual must make a contribution of $25,000 or more.
Cornerstone Society Members are: Alex and C.C. Lewis, Barry and Jon Blumberg, Baton Rouge Rotary Club/Inner Wheel, Brent Bruser, Charles and Carole Lamar, Courtney Guillen, Danny Bonfiglia, David Manship, Don Clark, Eddrick and Shanda Martin, George and Fonda Crooker, Gerry Lane Enterprises, Ginger Ford, Sharon Field, Jeff Casey, Josh and Sylvia Landry, Kevin Reilly, Leo and Gwen Hamilton, Matt and Lara Falcon, Michael and Mischa Breard, Mike Miller, Star Services, Pete Hicks, The Pennington Foundation, William Scheffy, Zefferino and Ashley Von Kurnatowski, Kerry and Cookie Uffman, Rickey and Debbie Heroman, Ty McMains, Andy and Katie Blumberg, John and Kelley Buzzell, Alex Lewis Jr., and CLV Power of Me Foundations.
For more information on the YMCA endowment program or to become a member of the Cornerstone Society, contact Christian Engle at (225) 923-0653, ext. 1101.