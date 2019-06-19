During the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences commencement ceremony on May 18, the 864 graduates included three from Baton Rouge, and four others from Louisiana.
The graduates from Baton Rouge are Arunprasad Gunasekaran, MD; Susan Contois, Master of Physician Assistant Studies; and Jada Branch, BS in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Science.
Graduates from elsewhere in Louisiana are Chelsey Cotten, of Olla, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Harold Lynch, of New Orleans, BS in Cardio Respiratory Care; Kelsea Sanford, of Mandeville, Doctor of Physical Therapy; and Joel Ubeda, of Shreveport, MD.