Three students from the Southern University system — Oscar McClain, Brianna Golden and Jimmie Herring — are among 63 who were chosen as 2018 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
In the course of their one-year term, the scholars will learn and share proven and promising practices that support individual and HBCU competitiveness, with the goal of strengthening prospects for career and life success, a news release said.
The scholars recently participated in the national HBCU Week conference in Washington, D.C., where they participated in workshops designed to improve leadership, encourage ongoing personal and professional development, and discover areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.