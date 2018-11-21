Every day, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul serves hot meals to the homeless, elderly, transient and poor of Baton Rouge.
But on Thanksgiving Day, the folks at St. Vincent de Paul open their doors to those in need of a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal and fellowship. While the nonprofit agency is experienced in serving daily meals, extra effort is needed on holidays.
Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, said he and his staff have been planning for weeks to serve the Thanksgiving meal of turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes and "all the trimmings." Area residents donate money and food to make sure there is enough food to serve on the holiday.
Last week, members of Congregation B'nai Israel delivered 120 turkeys, which Acaldo called a "true blessing and a wonderful gift."
In addition to serving a meal at the St. Vincent de Paul dining hall on St. Vincent de Paul Drive, the agency provides volunteers and food for a meal at the Raising Cane's River Center. The River Center meal was originally organized by the Holiday Helpers and Constable Reginald Brown.
Last year, Acaldo said, St. Vincent de Paul took over the Holiday Helpers program, but kept the name and locale to keep "the tradition alive at the River Center."
More than 1,200 meals will be served at the two locations on Thanksgiving Day, Acaldo said.
Acaldo said more than 150 volunteers will serve at St. Vincent de Paul's dining hall, and 300 will be needed at the River Center. Those volunteers will provide more than just a meal, Acaldo said, adding that each meal is served with care and friendship. While many attending the program have little to be thankful for, the volunteers and agency want to make sure those in need are treated with dignity and compassion.
The two programs, Acaldo said, serve two different clienteles. The dining hall will see some of the same folks it sees every day — the poor and homeless — and the River Center will see the working poor, the elderly who don't have family in the area and families who just can't afford to provide a holiday meal.
Acaldo said the agency is always looking for donations and volunteers to provide meals to those in need. To volunteer or donate, visit svdpbr.org.