Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Dec. 7-13:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $6,600,000, Owner: Enrique Abanid. Total square footage: 49,450. New construction of 49,450 square footage building for family entertainment with laser tag, bowling, gaming and dining. Issued Dec. 10.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bluebonnet Boulevard 10098: $5,938,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 112,950. New construction of 112,950 square footage three-story building for mini storage use, with office. And parking to serve. Issued Dec. 11.
North 3rd Street 2151: $5,693,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 149,250. New construction of 3-story, 146,250 square footage building for mini storage, S-1, use, with office and parking/site work to serve. 1134 storage units. Issued Dec. 7.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 630: $36,000, Owner: Paula Lepka. Total square footage: 1,200. Renovation of existing Suite D in Building 1 of 1,200 square footage for small restaurant in existing shell building Arlington Marketplace Building 1, reviewed as business occupancy with occupant load less than 50 persons. Issued Dec. 10.
East Petroleum Drive 18135: $342,000, Owner: Michael Powers. Total square footage: 4,020. Remodel of former Suites F and G previously combined into single Suite F/G of 4,020 square footage in an existing building for new business use as outpatient medical clinic. Issued Dec. 12.
Florida Boulevard 7401: $31,000, Owner: Tim Schenk. Total square footage: 2,000. Interior renovation of existing space of 2,000 square footage for business use as a service center. Scope of work includes installing one small partition wall, mill work, minor electrical and minor heating, ventilation and air conditioning duct adjustments. Issued Dec. 11.
Medical Center Drive 17000: $550,000, Owner: James Britsch. Total square footage: 5,338. Interior renovation of an area on the fourth floor in a four-story building for continued business occupancy office use as call center. Issued Dec. 11.
DEMOLITION
Jessamine Avenue 2533: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition a one-story single-family residence. Issued Dec. 13.
Jessamine Avenue 2611: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition a one-story single-family residence. Issued Dec. 13.
FENCE
East Myrtle View Court 9924: $6,000, Owner: John and Mary Williams. Total square footage not listed. Installation of a 6-foot chain-link fence by the owner. Issued Dec. 12.
Florida Boulevard 15959: $5,000, Owner: Michael Luke. Total square footage not listed. Remove existing wood fence. Install need 6-foot wooden fence on same footprint. Issued Dec. 11.
POOL
Highland Road 11365: $63,900, Owner: Jacques DeLaBretonne. Total square footage not listed. Pool permit. Issued Dec. 12.
Paddington Lane 13614: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Fiberglass. Issued Dec. 11.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
High Lake Drive 940: $4,500, Owner: Sadie Stockton. Total square footage: 192. 12-foot-by-16-foot accessory patio cover for a cypress pergola. Issued Dec. 7.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Burden Lane 6670: $100,000, Owner: David Richardson. Total square footage: 325. Master bedroom and bath addition, including renovation areas 2,860 square footage total work area. Issued Dec. 12.
Country Club Drive 1244: $75,000, Owner: Michael Thomas. Total square footage not listed. Remodel and addition. Issued Dec. 11.
Goodwood Avenue 6715: $120,000, Owner: Willaim Persac. Total square footage: 640. Addition of outdoor patio, pool bath and outdoor shower. Issued Dec. 7.
North Lake Shadow Drive 18422: $150,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 799. Outdoor kitchen. Issued Dec. 13.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Candace Drive 11670: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single-family residence. Issued Dec. 13.
Cyril Avenue 1255: $575,000, Owner: Rodger Elofson. Total square footage: 6,366. New single-family residence. Issued Dec. 10.
Gentle Wind Drive 1146: $183,300, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,350. Residential construction. Issued Dec. 7.
Inniswold Estates Avenue 9726: $500,000, Owner: David Markey. Total square footage not listed. New single-family residence. Issued Dec. 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 202: $162,396, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 1,538. New single-family residence. Issued Dec. 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 517: $162,395, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,082. Residential construction. Issued Dec. 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 533: $171,132, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Residential construction. Issued Dec. 7.
Lexington Lakes Avenue 2880: $266,916, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,422. New single-family residence. Issued Dec. 12.
Partierre Lane North 1408: $117,078, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,501. Single-family new construction townhouse. Issued Dec. 11.
Partierre Lane North 1414: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. Single-family new construction townhouse. Issued Dec. 7.
Partierre Lane North 1420: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. Single-family new construction townhouse. Issued Dec. 7.
Partierre Lane North 1426: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. Single-family new construction townhouse. Issued Dec. 7.
Partierre Lane North 1432: $117,156, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,502. Single-family new construction townhouse. Issued Dec. 7.
Pride-baywood Road 20651, Clinton: $305,000, Owner: Dwayne Gafford. Total square footage: 3,596. New single-family residence. Issued Dec. 7.
Red Rose Drive 6651: $201,552, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,584. Residential construction. Issued Dec. 7.
Veranda Lakes Drive 3151: $270,660, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,470. New Residence. Issued Dec. 11.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Bradley 6727: $5,677,640, Owner: Delores Lands. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 13.
Coral Drive 4766: $40,340.50, Owner: Emmitte Bergerjon. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Dec. 13.
East Mendenhal Drive 3440: $40,803.61, Owner: Sondra Tillotson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Dec. 7.
Eaton Street 3683: $37,595.96, Owner: Thomas and Tonya Hubble. Total square footage: 1,163. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Dec. 12.
Eaton Street 3759: $12,950, Owner: Tom Campbell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 7.
El Scott Avenue 10153: $43,908.96, Owner: Annie Gaines. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 12.
El Scott Avenue 10155: $41,647.76, Owner: Annie Gaines. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 12.
Ford Street 4784: $5,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Foundation for a residence to be moved — grade beams only. Issued Dec. 13.
Lacey Drive 6843: $14,542, Owner: Juanita Dent. Total square footage: 1,644. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Dec. 12.
Michelli Drive 2832: $62,078, Owner: John Johnson. Total square footage: 1,178. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Dec. 12.
Oak View Drive 7946: $28,275, Owner: Daniel Morin. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 10.
Ottawa Drive 3263: $30,000, Owner: Quentin and Maryam Warner. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 10.
Pasadena Drive 3650: $30,000, Owner: Genaro Guevara. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 13.
Plank Road 21621, Zachary: $30,000, Owner: Margaret Snowden Evans. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 13.
Sherwood Street 4345: $52,266, Owner: Ricky Porter. Total square footage: 1,026. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Dec. 12.
Warren Drive 3443: $18,500, Owner: Mark Amar. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 13.