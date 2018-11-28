Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Nov. 16-22.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Realtors Avenue 7651: Owner: Nic Bernhard. Total square footage: 3,897. Complete interior to create lease space 2/3 of 3,897 square footage. Issued Nov. 20.
Realtors Avenue 7651: Owner: Nic Bernhard. Total square footage: 3,672. Complete interior to create lease space 1 of 3,672 square footage. Issued Nov. 20.
Realtors Avenue 7651: Owner: Nic Bernhard. Total square footage: 2,123. Complete interior to create lease space 5 of 2,123 square footage. Issued Nov. 20.
Realtors Avenue 7651: Owner: Nic Bernhard. Total square footage: 2,123. Complete interior to create lease space 4 of 2,123 square footage. Issued Nov. 20.
Realtors Avenue 7651: Owner: Nic Bernhard. Total square footage: 2,185. Complete interior to create lease space 6 of 2,185 square footage. Issued Nov. 20.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Brightside Drive 2621: $9,000,000, Owner: Sarah Broome. Total square footage: 43,130. New construction of two-story building to serve as a charter boarding school classroom building for grades 6-12 with indoor gymnasium and new parking/site work to serve. Issued Nov. 19.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $225,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,508. Interior renovations of lease space 1147 for continued mercantile sales. Scope of work includes new electrical and mechanical. No new plumbing proposed. Issued Nov. 16.
Hennessy Boulevard 7777: $324,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,763. Renovation to pharmacy, suite 114 area, Rx One Pharmacy retail area on first floor. Issued Nov. 20.
Industriplex Boulevard 11777: $1,128,000, Owner: Ty Gose. Total square footage: 30,681. Renovation of existing Group B business office building for new business. Scope of work to include new casework, new electrical, re-work existing mechanical system, new floor plan wall layout and new additional plumbing fixtures. Issued Nov. 20.
North Donmoor Avenue 457: $10,000, Owner: Morteza Yazdani. Total square footage not listed. 1500 square footage change of occupancy and remodel from mercantile to Group A-2 or B, restaurant with new kitchen equipment. Scope of work Includes new grease trap, stove, grill, fryer, gas line and installation of new hood. Issued Nov. 21.
Reulet Avenue 11433: $14,000, Owner: John and Minghua Ye. Total square footage: 3,400. Renovation of 4,000 square footage building for new business use as beauty salon, and change of occupancy from mercantile to business. Issued Nov. 20.
W. Chimes Street 136: $13,545, Owner: Joseph Anselmo. Total square footage: 3,785. Renovation of existing 2-story mixed occupancy to remodel and repair structural pier/beam. Issued Nov. 21.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Realtors Avenue 7651: $1,000,000, Owner: Nic Bernhard. Total square footage: 14,000. New construction of shell for business office building and parking/site work to serve. Issued Nov. 19.
DEMOLITION
Charlton Road 17078, Baker: Owner: Linda Stokes. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a trailer and shed. Issued Nov. 16.
Inniswold Road 4714: Owner: Mike Divencenti. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family resident. Issued Nov. 16.
POOL
Scarlett Drive 8715: $30,375, Owner: Laurie Salvaggio. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 16.
Settler's Circle 7718: $28,000, Owner: Gary Curran. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 16.
Valhalla Boulevard 114: $50,000, Owner: Brad Seguin. Total square footage: 600. Gunite Pool. Issued Nov. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Bahia Lane 9911: $52,000, Owner: William T. Cobb. Total square footage: 2,400. A 40-by-60-foot storage building. Issued Nov. 16.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Country Club Drive 1784: $250,000, Owner: Amy Strother. Total square footage not listed. Renovation/rebuild of existing home. Fire damage report. Issued Nov. 21.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
High Point Road 9302: $3,000, Owner: Richard Bengtson. Total square footage not listed. Driveway. Issued Nov. 16.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Aberdeen Avenue 945: $400,000, Owner: Cole Willis. Total square footage: 4,661. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 16.
Albert Hart Drive 130: $620,000, Owner: Frank O'Quinn. Total square footage: 6,202. New residence. Issued Nov. 19.
Billiu Street 8529: $278,304, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,568. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 16.
Fontaine Drive 1919: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,159. New residence. Issued Nov. 19.
Great Tern Avenue 12707: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,028. Residential home. Issued Nov. 19.
Great Tern Avenue 12727: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,643. Residential home. Issued Nov. 20.
Mimosa Street 5050: $450,000, Owner: Philip Stagg. Total square footage: 3,492. Single-family dwelling. Issued Nov. 19.
Pecue Estates Lane 15242: $1,300,000, Owner: Mike Porter. Total square footage: 7,461. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 16.
Preservation Way 11158: $248,040, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,180. New Single family residence. Issued Nov. 20.
Sevenoaks Avenue 6924: $695,214, Owner: Jimmy and Benita Reno. Total square footage: 8,913. New single-family residence; building plans reviewed by third party. Issued Nov. 20.
Westmoreland Drive 318: $80,000, Owner: Horace Pitre. Total square footage: 645. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 20.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Breeden Drive 9693: $25,722.07, Owner: Chad Cooper. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 21.
Canyonland Drive 3425: $30,000, Owner: Lawrence Adams. Total square footage not listed. Issued Nov. 16.
Davlin Avenue 7719: $22,028.08, Owner: David Baise. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 21.
Delaware Street 3760: $16,100.70, Owner: Dolores Brown. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 21.
Foster Road 9448: $7,323.02, Owner: Tony Nolan. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 21.
Glenetta Court 7473: $46,462, Owner: Clara Porche. Total square footage: 1. Remodel of flood-damaged home. Restore La. Issued Nov. 16.
Greentree 3569: $52,850, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Nov. 19.
Kingcrest Parkway 9335: $9,158.83, Owner: Justin Tullier. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace 10 windows. Issued Nov. 19.
Lemonwood Drive 5353: $16,354.41, Owner: John Herbert. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 16.
Malcolm Drive 10811: $3,362.43, Owner: Freddie Bell. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 16.
Maleda Drive 13008, BAKER: $24,984, Owner: Hazel Philson. Total square footage not listed. Flood Damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 16.
Palermo Drive 2256: $67,971.22, Owner: Michelle Dang. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Replace drywall, insulation, doors, windows, electrical. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Nov. 21.
Sedona Pines Drive 1030: $17,015, Owner: Lashonda Davis. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Nov. 21.
Sheraton Drive 11572: $15,000, Owner: Kieu M.T. Do. Total square footage not listed. Repair from a broken water pipe: mold treatment, update electrical, insulate, replace drywall, reinstall cabinets in kitchen and baths, reinstall toilets and sinks. Issued Nov. 16.
Voss Drive 3010: $11,800, Owner: Earl Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Nov. 16.
Winnipeg Drive 3234: Owner: Shayna Landry. Total square footage not listed. Issued Nov. 20.