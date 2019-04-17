With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed in the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s area of operations, sailors stationed at Navy Fleet Weather Center San Diego make it their primary mission to monitor weather conditions in support of the fleet’s daily operations.
Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Lanehart, a 2001 Capitol High School graduate and Baton Rouge native, is one of these sailors, providing full-spectrum weather services to units on shore and at sea.
As a Navy aerographer's mate, Lanehart is responsible for the day-to-day tasks of 100 sailors. He helps them prepare for deployment by ensuing they have the proper qualifications and training to do their jobs. He also helps mentor them with personal and professional issues to make sure they are ready to perform to the best of their capabilities. In 2018, he was named Sea Sailor of the Year, an honor he attributes to the hard work of his shipmates. "Ultimately," he said, "I was recognized for the efforts of my team.”
Fleet Weather Center San Diego provides U.S. and coalition ship, submarine and aircraft weather forecasts including en route and operating area forecasts. In addition, it deploys certified Strike Group Oceanography Teams and Mobile Environmental Teams to provide tactical warfighting advantage for strike and amphibious forces afloat through the application of meteorological and oceanographic sciences.