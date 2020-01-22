The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency set a record for organ donation in Louisiana in 2019.
LOPA provided 754 organs for transplant, which were the gifts of 233 donors, according to a news release. Additionally, the agency recovered 102 organs that were not suitable for transplant but are being used for research and medical advancement. The organization also recorded 436 tissue donors whose gifts will restore health and enhance the lives of thousands.
In addition to a record-breaking year, 2019 was LOPA’s first full year in their new corporate office in Covington. The new location houses its Donor Care Center, one of only 10 in the United States, and is the future site for a Donor Memorial Park. On Jan. 1, it launched the LOPA Foundation, which will solicit and receive financial donations.
Founded in April 1988, LOPA is the only federally designated, not-for-profit organ and tissue recovery agency for Louisiana. LOPA recovers donated organs and tissues, places them for transplant, and works with families throughout the donation process. The agency manages the Louisiana Donor Registry.