Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 15-21:

70802

Building fire

4900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Nov. 15.

2200 block of Maryland Street. Property loss: $10,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 16.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

3100 block of Nicholson Drive. Nov. 16.

Passenger vehicle fire

15400 block of West Interstate 10. Nov. 20.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

Washington Avenue. Nov. 20.

70806

Building fire

2500 block of Terrace Avenue. Property loss: $200,000. Contents loss: $100,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 18.

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Property loss $150. Nov. 16.

Passenger vehicle fire

100 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss $8,000. Unintentional. Nov. 15.

70808

Building fire

4900 block of Constitution Avenue. Nov. 20.

70809

Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue

2600 block of Theodosia Drive. Property loss: $3,000. Nov. 17.

