Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Nov. 15-21:
70802
Building fire
4900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Nov. 15.
2200 block of Maryland Street. Property loss: $10,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 16.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
3100 block of Nicholson Drive. Nov. 16.
Passenger vehicle fire
15400 block of West Interstate 10. Nov. 20.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
Washington Avenue. Nov. 20.
70806
Building fire
2500 block of Terrace Avenue. Property loss: $200,000. Contents loss: $100,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 18.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
600 block of Wooddale Boulevard. Property loss $150. Nov. 16.
Passenger vehicle fire
100 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss $8,000. Unintentional. Nov. 15.
70808
Building fire
4900 block of Constitution Avenue. Nov. 20.
70809
Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue
2600 block of Theodosia Drive. Property loss: $3,000. Nov. 17.