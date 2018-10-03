Eighteen Parkview Baptist School graduates and current seniors have earned AP Scholar awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on college-level Advanced Placement program exams. These outstanding scholars earned credit at Louisiana colleges and universities as well as most four-year schools in the United States.
Parkview Baptist School had two National AP Scholars. They earned an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. They are 2018 graduates Landon Krone and Leanne Sorrel.
PBS had two AP Scholar with Distinction award recipients. They earned an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. They are 2018 graduates Morgan Burns and Nickolas Day.
Two graduates qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. They are 2018 graduates Alycia Boucher and Garrett Kozar.
Nine 2018 graduates and three current seniors are AP Scholar award recipients. They received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. They are 2018 graduates Chloe Anderson, Peyton Callender, Molly Cunningham, Jon Desselle, Chase Granger, John Guidroz, Jackson Hartley, Dawson McCulloch and Emma Ramsey and current seniors Sierra Charles, Nathan Kratzberg and Tanisha Patel.