The Baton Rouge Corvette Club is revved up for new members.
The car club is filled with fun, food and fellowship for Corvette owners and enthusiasts. Club members cruise throughout the Deep South states and cities on caravans, attend car shows, set up fun runs and lap auto cross and participate in car displays, festivals and more.
Membership includes the annual car show, crawfish boil, steak/seafood dinner and Christmas party. Other events include sister clubs in New Orleans, Jackson and Biloxi, Mississippi. The Baton Rouge club is active in charity events for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and escorts parades for high schools, colleges and holidays.
Next year includes seeing the performance of the 750-horsepower ZR1 and the 2019 National Corvette Caravan, an event held once every five years with clubs from all 50 states driving to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Another event this year is Corvettes at Carlisle, a gathering of 5,000 Corvettes in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The three-day show includes exhibits, education, vendors, parts, repairs, auctions and more.
The Baton Rouge Corvette Club meets the second Wednesday of every month in the back conference center of the St. George Fire Department station at 14100 Airline Highway. Meetings are at 7 p.m., preceded by a coffee social at 6:30 p.m.
For more information or to join, visit brcorvetteclub.com.