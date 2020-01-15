BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.
There were 126 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs, and they received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Included among the honor graduates were 34 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest GPAs in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated four students who earned college honors: Giselle Amelie Doucet, of Baton Rouge, who earned degrees in French and biological sciences; Dwayne N. Hinton Jr., of Baton Rouge, who earned degrees in anthropology, mass communication and interdisciplinary studies; Athena Loren Lindsay, of Huntsville, Alabama, who earned a degree in biological engineering; and Chelsea Sungmee Romph, of Shreveport, who earned a degree in natural resource ecology and management. These students participated in a specific honors program, and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.
Four graduates earned the engaged citizens distinction, administered by the Center for Community Engagement, Learning & Leadership in partnership with LSU Campus Life. This distinction seeks to support and recognize the accomplishments of undergraduate students who engage significantly with their communities to address critical community issues. The recipients — Maryn Cavalier, of Baton Rouge; RaeDiance Fuller, of Baton Rouge; Layah Khalif, of Milton, Georgia.; Dynasti Hamilton, of Baton Rouge — have a proven track record of service through coursework, long-term volunteering and community action.
University Medalists from the area include:
E. J. Ourso College of Business: Daniel Grant Gunn, Baton Rouge; Carly R. Kimbrough, Baton Rouge; Sean Krieg, Baton Rouge; Haley Parker Naebig, Baton Rouge; and Jeffrey Simon, Gonzales
College of Engineering: Joshua A. Duke, Baton Rouge; and Laura Alexandra Moldovan, Baton Rouge
College of Human Sciences & Education: Kathryn Delaney Cook, Baton Rouge
College of Humanities & Social Sciences: Hope C. Burnett, Baton Rouge; Giselle Amelie Doucet, Baton Rouge; Madison Brooke Gaines, Prairieville; Robert Joseph Jones III, Walker; Matthew Liptak, Walker; and Lauren Victoria Vidrine, Baton Rouge
College of Science: Jonathan R. Cangelosi, Baton Rouge
Manship School of Mass Communication: Nicole A. Jones, Baton Rouge; and Amie Martinez, Baton Rouge
Area honor graduates include:
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baton Rouge: Kelly T. Banh, summa cum laude; Jasmine Hope Bekkaye, cum laude; Samuel Jackson Bentley, cum laude; Cole Joseph Bourgeois, cum laude; Hope Celeste Burnett, summa cum laude; Jonathan Richard Cangelosi, summa cum laude; James Michael Capps, cum laude; Kathryn Delaney Cook, summa cum laude; Alaina Elizabeth DiLaura, summa cum laude; Giselle Amelie Doucet, summa cum laude; Joshua Alexander Duke, summa cum laude; Morgan Jaeger Dynes, magna cum laude; Joseph P. Gaudin, summa cum laude; Daniel Grant Gunn, summa cum laude; and Lauren Taylor Hives, cum laude
Also, Austin Paul James, summa cum laude; Matthew Allen James, summa cum laude; Nicole Ann Jones, summa cum laude; Carly Rae Kimbrough, summa cum laude; Michael Benjamin Kirshner, cum laude; Sean Krieg, summa cum laude; Devyn Lindsey MacDonald, cum laude; Amie Marie Martinez, summa cum laude; Cailah Ginger McKey, summa cum laude; Laura Alexandra Moldovan, summa cum laude; Victoria Ann Ourso, summa cum laude; Jyoti Nilesh Prajapati, magna cum laude; Lauren Elizabeth Reed, magna cum laude; Marie Claire Scioneaux, cum laude; Colin J. Shortess, magna cum laude; Jared Thomas Swetnam, summa cum laude; and Devin Matthew Tullier, magna cum laude
Greenwell Springs: Madison Blair Hadden, magna cum laude
Zachary: Hope Lynne Walls, cum laude