The Cardiovascular Institute of the South has hired Dr. Niksad Abraham, an interventional cardiologist, for its clinic at 8401 Picardy Ave. in Baton Rouge.
Other cardiologists at the clinic are Drs. Satish Gadi, Garland Green, Amit Patel, Robby Drennan and Charisse Ward.
Abraham attended medical school at Government Medical College in Calicut, Kerala, India. He worked as a primary care physician and hospitalist in India before moving to Newark, Delaware, where he completed an internal medicine residency at Christiana Care Health System, where he was named chief fellow of interventional cardiology. In 2013, he began practicing as a cardiologist at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, where he served as medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab and chairman of the department of internal medicine.