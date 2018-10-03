Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Sept. 21-27:

70802

Building fire

1100 block of Charles T. Smith Drive. Property loss: $2,000. Intentional. Sept. 25.

1900 block of Nebraska Street. Property loss: $15,000. Intentional. Sept. 22.

Hazardous condition, Other

600 block of North Eighth Street. Sept. 21.

Passenger vehicle fire

2100 block of Cherry Street. Property loss: $4,000. Intentional. Sept. 23.

70806

Hazardous condition, Other

3300 block of Myrtle Avenue. Sept. 23.

70808

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

8000 block of Highland Road. Sept. 21.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

5800 block of Essen Lane. Sept. 25.

Power line down

1300 block of Flora Lane. Sept. 21.

