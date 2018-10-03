Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Sept. 21-27:
70802
Building fire
1100 block of Charles T. Smith Drive. Property loss: $2,000. Intentional. Sept. 25.
1900 block of Nebraska Street. Property loss: $15,000. Intentional. Sept. 22.
Hazardous condition, Other
600 block of North Eighth Street. Sept. 21.
Passenger vehicle fire
2100 block of Cherry Street. Property loss: $4,000. Intentional. Sept. 23.
70806
Hazardous condition, Other
3300 block of Myrtle Avenue. Sept. 23.
70808
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
8000 block of Highland Road. Sept. 21.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
5800 block of Essen Lane. Sept. 25.
Power line down
1300 block of Flora Lane. Sept. 21.