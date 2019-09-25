Registration is open for the St. Joseph's Academy Sticker Stampede fundraiser, with 10K, 5K and fun runs beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 3 at the school, 3015 Broussard St. in Baton Rouge.
The morning will begin with Mass in SJA’s chapel. Following Mass, runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate in the half-mile, 1-mile, 5K or 10K runs. The Finisher Festival after the races will feature free food and beverages, live music, kids’ crafts and games and raffles with donations from local vendors.
Through Oct. 26, the early registration fee is $20, or $15 for children under 12, faculty, staff and military. To register, visit www.stickerstampede.org. Event proceeds will benefit the walking trail on SJA’s campus.