Doctors John Wise and Rhandi Wise have recently joined Baton Rouge General Physicians – Obstetrics & Gynecology, 8595 Picardy Ave., Suite 320, as OB/GYNs.
They join six other providers in the practice, providing personalized obstetrics care, and routine and preventive treatment options for women’s health issues. BRG’s Birth Center has seen a 55% increase in births over the past five years, in large part due to the growth and success of the OB/GYN practice, according to a news release.
John Wise earned his undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University and his medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He completed his obstetrics and gynecology internship and residency training at University Health in Shreveport.
Rhandi Wise earned her undergraduate degree from LSU and her medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology internship and residency training at University Health in Shreveport, serving as chief resident.
Both are members of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.