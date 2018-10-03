Our Lady of the Lake will present the Willie F. Hawkins Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic at 5439 Airline Highway.
Adult flu shots and adult screenings for breast, prostate and colorectal cancer, HIV, blood pressure and glucose will be offered at no cost. Those in attendance can also participate in a "Walk with a Doc" session where they can ask a physician about general medical and health-related questions, while taking a brisk walk on the trail around the clinic.
The community health fair is named in honor of Willie F. Hawkins, who played an instrumental role in helping to secure the land where the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic now stands. Among his many accomplishments, Hawkins provided leadership in public health care through his various state administrative positions, including 16 years with the LSU system. His distinguished career included roles with the Louisiana Health Care Authority as well as several health care and nonprofit organizations.
This free event is open to the public and will have more than 20 health care and community education exhibitors available with information, along with special door prizes and numerous fun children's activities including BREC on the Geaux.