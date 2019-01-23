Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Jan. 11-17:
70802
Hazardous condition, other
30 block of LSU Place. Jan. 16.
Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other
300 block of Chippewa Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Jan. 12.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
200 block of Sonora Street. Jan. 13.
70806
Outside rubbish fire, other
8100 block of Argosy Court. Jan. 17.
Passenger vehicle fire
8200 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $400. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Jan. 14.
5400 block of College Drive. Property loss: $10,000. Unintentional. Jan. 14.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1600 block of Wooddale Court. Jan. 12.
70808
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
3300 block of Perkins Road. Jan. 13.