Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Jan. 11-17:

70802

Hazardous condition, other

30 block of LSU Place. Jan. 16.

Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other

300 block of Chippewa Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Jan. 12.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

200 block of Sonora Street. Jan. 13.

70806

Outside rubbish fire, other

8100 block of Argosy Court. Jan. 17.

Passenger vehicle fire

8200 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $400. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Jan. 14.

5400 block of College Drive. Property loss: $10,000. Unintentional. Jan. 14.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

1600 block of Wooddale Court. Jan. 12.

70808

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

3300 block of Perkins Road. Jan. 13.

