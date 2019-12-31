Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Dec. 13-19:
70802
Building fire
2400 block of Adams Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 15.
3000 block of Pen Street. Dec. 19.
Power line down
1900 block of Nebraska Street. Dec. 19.
70806
Building fire
400 block of North Acadian Thruway. Contents loss: $15,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 17.
Fire, other
6600 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Contents loss: $12,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Dec. 14.
Outside rubbish fire, other
3300 block of Florida Street. Dec. 19.
70808
Passenger vehicle fire
7700 block of Hennessy Boulevard. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Dec. 19.
70809
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
200 block of West Interstate 12. Dec. 15.