Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Dec. 13-19:

70802

Building fire

2400 block of Adams Avenue. Property loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 15.

3000 block of Pen Street. Dec. 19.

Power line down

1900 block of Nebraska Street. Dec. 19.

70806

Building fire

400 block of North Acadian Thruway. Contents loss: $15,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 17.

Fire, other

6600 block of Greenwell Springs Road. Contents loss: $12,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Dec. 14.

Outside rubbish fire, other

3300 block of Florida Street. Dec. 19.

70808

Passenger vehicle fire

7700 block of Hennessy Boulevard. Property loss: $5,000. Unintentional. Dec. 19.

70809

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

200 block of West Interstate 12. Dec. 15.

