The winners of Baton Rouge Bar Association Law Day seventh grade poster and essay contests were recognized during a ceremony May 1 at the River Center.
The theme for this year was "Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society." Students from St. Jean Vianney School who earned recognition are:
- Abigail Morrison, second place in the poster contest
- Eli Courville, third place in the poster contest
- Savannah Touchet and Gunner Wallace, honorable mentions in the poster contest
- Emily Venable and Elise Cormier, honorable mentions in the essay contest.