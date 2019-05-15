Vianney law Day Morrison Courville.jpg

St. Jean Vianney students who earned recognition in Baton Rouge Bar Association Law Day poster and essay contests are, from left, Abigail Morrison, Eli Courville, Savannah Touchet, Gunner Wallace, Emily Venable and Elise Cormier.

The winners of Baton Rouge Bar Association Law Day seventh grade poster and essay contests were recognized during a ceremony May 1 at the River Center.

The theme for this year was "Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society." Students from St. Jean Vianney School who earned recognition are:

  • Abigail Morrison, second place in the poster contest
  • Eli Courville, third place in the poster contest
  • Savannah Touchet and Gunner Wallace, honorable mentions in the poster contest
  • Emily Venable and Elise Cormier, honorable mentions in the essay contest.

