The All-Parish Middle School honor bands will include 15 elementary and junior high students from Runnels School; of those, five will hold first chairs in their sections.
The members were chosen by audition this fall.
Students picked for the Symphonic Band were Katherine Campbell, first chair, flute; Luke Hillman, first chair, trumpet; Addison Watson, second chair, clarinet; Harrison White, third chair, clarinet; Alyssa Oubre third chair, battery percussion; Hope Oubre, third chair, trumpet; Harrison Whittemore, fourth chair, trombone; and Lily Hayden, fourth chair, clarinet.
Selected to the Concert Band were Laura Golda, first chair, flute; Sawyer Suchanek, first chair, trombone; Mason Pizzalato, first chair, bass; Christian Caillouet, second chair, tuba; John Harper Wilkinson, second chair, flute; Alaysia Mandujano, third chair, clarinet; and Maeve Dolan, sixth chair, flute.
They participated in the Middle School Honor Band Concert on Nov. 15 at McKinley Middle Magnet School.