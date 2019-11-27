Runnels middle school band.jpg

Chosen for the 2019 Middle School Honor Band are, front row from left, Sawyer Suchanek, Addison Watson, Alyssa Oubre, Luke Hillman, Laura Golda, Maeve Dolan and Hope Oubre. In the second row are Alaysia Mandujano, Lily Hayden, Harrison Whittemore, John Harper Wilkinson and Mason Pizzalato.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The All-Parish Middle School honor bands will include 15 elementary and junior high students from Runnels School; of those, five will hold first chairs in their sections.

The members were chosen by audition this fall.

Students picked for the Symphonic Band were Katherine Campbell, first chair, flute; Luke Hillman, first chair, trumpet; Addison Watson, second chair, clarinet; Harrison White, third chair, clarinet; Alyssa Oubre third chair, battery percussion; Hope Oubre, third chair, trumpet; Harrison Whittemore, fourth chair, trombone; and Lily Hayden, fourth chair, clarinet.

Selected to the Concert Band were Laura Golda, first chair, flute; Sawyer Suchanek, first chair, trombone; Mason Pizzalato, first chair, bass; Christian Caillouet, second chair, tuba; John Harper Wilkinson, second chair, flute; Alaysia Mandujano, third chair, clarinet; and Maeve Dolan, sixth chair, flute.

They participated in the Middle School Honor Band Concert on Nov. 15 at McKinley Middle Magnet School.

Tags

View comments