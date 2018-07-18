Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from July 6-12:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Bluebonnet Road 4228: Owner: Scot Guidry. Total square footage: 1,459. Complete interior for Suite B (future tenant) in a one-story, 3,875-square-foot office building H. Issued July 9.
Brightside Drive 1684: $225,000, Owner: Steve Hayden. Total square footage: 3,062. Fire damage repairs for two-story Unit A of 906 square feet from kitchen fire affecting all units in existing fourplex. This permit for Unit A consists of replacing all standard and fire-rated drywall, minor walls, subfloor and floor trusses, replacing elect panel/new wiring/receptacles/switches, complete redo of H/VAC and ductwork, replumbing entire unit, new plumbing fixtures, water heater. Issued July 9.
Village Plaza Court 8211: Owner: Richard Carmouche. Total square footage: 21,279. Complete interior permit of first-floor mercantile space for new shell construction of three-story building with mercantile on the first floor and residential on the second and third floors (#86734). 12 units total. Issued July 12.
Village Plaza Court 8211: Owner: Richard Carmouche. Total square footage: 21,279. Complete interior to build out floors two (Units 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2F) and three (Units 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 3E and 3F) of existing shell (#85715) building. For r-2 use. Floors include six units on each floor. Issued July 12.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Florida Boulevard 5333: $600,000, Owner: Gerald Bell. Total square footage: 5,330. New construction of building for chiropractic clinic business use and parking to serve. 66 occupants. Issued July 11.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 7808: $670,000, Owner: Russell Wilkes. Total square footage: 6,900. Interior renovation of 6,900-square-foot portion (Phase III) of existing 99,206-square-foot mixed occupancy (S2, B, F-2) building for same business/warehouse use: new pilings, foundations, steel framing, roof modifications in anticipation of new equipment in phase IV. Issued July 6.
Bawell Street 4510: $450,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,528. Renovations to existing school playground equipment and renovations to existing school restrooms, adding new sidewalks and limited replacement of vinyl composite tile. Educational use. Issued July 9.
Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard 9100: $90,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,146. Interior renovations of Suite 402 for business office use in existing multistory office building. Issued July 10.
Boulevard Louisiane 18400: $1,200,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 36,755. Renovation (Phase I) second story of an existing two-story clubhouse serving residential community, renovations limited to approximately 2,054 square feet on second floor including enclosing former deck area of 260 square feet for dining, removing stairs, new office spaces, renovated locker rooms, restrooms. Issued July 12.
Convention Street 1055: $700,000, Owner: Kenneth Daigrepont. Total square footage: 9,000. Renovations to an existing two-story, nonsprinkled office building. Alterations include new roof, new mechanical system, new lighting throughout, selective demolition of existing interior partitions and reconfiguration of restrooms, new accessible entrance, new stair and exterior finishes. And new sidewalk, landscaping. Issued July 12.
Hooper Road 6892: $30,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,000. Renovation of church for continued use as a church. Includes flood damage repair of replacing drywall, flooring, A/C, hot water heater from voided permit 80074. Issued July 12.
Innovation Park Drive 7600: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,550. Renovation of existing business office building, adding and removing interior walls for change of occupancy to church use with new stage. Seating for 160 persons and stage. Scope of work includes utilization of existing mechanical system with minor adjustments, plumbing for new drinking fountain, as well as new or altered electrical associated with renovated areas. Stipulation: occupancy on Sundays or after 5 p.m., thus relying on existing parking. Issued July 10.
Mammoth Avenue 10471: $45,000, Owner: Palmer Johnston. Total square footage: 6,000. Flood damage repairs to office/warehouse for future tenant. Water level reached 24 inches. Scope of work consists of replacing drywall, all plumbing fixtures (except water heater), electrical receptacles, new A/C, interior/exterior doors and windows including replacing existing interior window at office. Issued July 10.
Suite B4 Highland Road 19970: $119,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,700. Interior renovation of Suite B4 for personal service business use as spa/sauna. Issued July 9.
United Plaza Boulevard 8591: $611,000, Owner: Brian Campbell. Total square footage: 17,279. Interior renovation of existing suite space 300 for continued business office use. Issued July 9.
Victoria Drive 3834: $2,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,500. Flood damage repairs for new owner of nonsprinkled office/warehouse Suite C to prep for future tenant. Water level reached 5 feet above floor finish. Scope of work involves replacing drywall in 300-square-foot office area and all electrical, including meter. 2-hour fire separation between office and warehouse. No M or P. Issued July 11.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Village Plaza Court 8211: $2,100,000, Owner: Richard Carmouche. Total square footage: 21,279. New shell construction of three-story building with mercantile on the first floor (#88196) and residential on the second and third floors (#86734). 12 units total. Issued July 12.
DEMOLITION
Hatcher Avenue 4115: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single-family residence. Issued July 9.
POOL
Preservation Way 11153: $33,900, Owner: Dane Lambert. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued July 6.
Rose Meadow Drive 15605: $31,150, Owner: Mary Anne Hutto. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued July 9.
Southern Hills Avenue 19548: $74,000, Owner: Anne Gaudin. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued July 11.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Pleasant Point Boulevard 3126: $17,262, Owner: Scott Landry. Total square footage: 288. Accessory patio cover. Issued July 6.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Edward Avenue 2815: $30,000, Owner: Steele Pollard. Total square footage: 320. Addition of a bedroom and bath to an existing residence, on pier and beam, with a new H/VAC unit, new duct, new registers, new wiring for H/VAC unit, new digital thermostat, etc., for the unit. Issued July 11.
Goldenrod Avenue 1723: $48,675, Owner: Lisa Easterling. Total square footage: 302. Addition of screened porch and extending bathroom of existing residence. Issued July 11.
Kenilworth Parkway 143: $4,160, Owner: Carol O'Neal. Total square footage: 160. Addition of open pergola to existing residence. Issued July 6.
Meadowood Street 8855: $100,000, Owner: Chris Woolson. Total square footage: 2,750. Addition of workshop, garage, laundry room, utility room, bedroom and master bedroom. Enclose existing carport to convert into living area, extend rear patio and front porch of existing residence. Issued July 12.
Sevenoaks Avenue 7262: $30,000, Owner: Andy Simon. Total square footage: 312. Addition of master bathroom and closet to existing residence. Issued July 6.
Stanford Avenue 215: $30,000, Owner: Mike Veazey. Total square footage: 135. Addition of a screened front porch to an existing residence. Issued July 10.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Caldwell Avenue 1439: $363,870, Owner: Steve Rabalais. Total square footage: 4,665. New single-family residence — second floor above garage unfinished storage space. Issued July 10.
Candace Drive 11650: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,595. New single-family residence. Issued July 11.
Candace Drive 11680: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single-family residence — plan is to be built reversed. Issued July 11.
Death Valley Court 1934: $500,000, Owner: Hopper Price. Total square footage: 4,397. New construction singe-family residence. Issued July 11.
Gail Drive 9343: $316,056, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,052. New construction residential. Issued July 10.
Marci Court 2302: $118,950, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,525. New single-family residence. Issued July 11.
Preservation Way 11205: $353,886, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,537. New single-family residence. Issued July 9.
Purple Finch Court 14107: $257,166, Owner: Kevin Bogan. Total square footage: 3,297. New construction residential. Issued July 12.
Rose Meadow Drive 15622: $257,322, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,299. New single-family residence. Issued July 10.
Waterview Drive 7629: $183,768, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,356. New one-story, single-family residence (100-109 mph). Issued July 6.
Waterview Drive 7635: $201,708, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,586. New one-story, single-family residence (100-109 mph). Issued July 6.
White Heron Court 14137: $375,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,151. New single-family residence. Issued July 10.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
73rd Avenue 2825: $4,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Damage 24 percent. Issued July 10.
Aletha Drive 3480: $39,000, Owner: James Holmes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 9.
Beech Street 4660: $29,412.35, Owner: James Carey. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Big Bend Avenue 9784: $39,536.87, Owner: John Stewart. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Biscayne Drive 11575: $10,048.19, Owner: Cedric Howell. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 12.
Bomer Drive 7404: $17,962.04, Owner: Ola Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 11.
Breeden Drive 9217: $30,000, Owner: Reginald Pierre. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 12.
Bryant Drive 5139: $32,486.06, Owner: Tara Lee. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Cherry Street 2344: $8,000, Owner: Tyrone Legette. Total square footage: 650. Remodeling to repair drywall, insulation, electrical, painting, roof repair and construction cleanup — rear structure. Issued July 9.
Clayton Street 4060: $15,000, Owner: Travis Baker. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued July 12.
Director Drive 7436: $54,138.99, Owner: Patricia Romaguera. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 9.
Edgemont Drive 3881: $4,848.27, Owner: Vincent Serio. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Goodwood Boulevard 9544: $35,000, Owner: Juan Villalta. Total square footage: 3,035. 28 percent fire damage. Issued July 10.
Hoyt Drive 2032: $12,000, Owner: Donn Bouroque. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 9.
Joseph Street 4225: $36,228.39, Owner: Rose Mary Slaughter. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 12.
Lake Iris Avenue 17719: $53,196.84, Owner: Kung Hwan Hsu. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Lanier Drive 5150: $25,559.26, Owner: Donald Servick. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Maribel Drive 4545: $19,759.24, Owner: Vivian Robertson. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 12.
Mission Drive 3849: $5,207.16, Owner: Ruth Ross. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Northdale Drive 10487: $18,708.50, Owner: Ingrid Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 11.
Queensbury Avenue 12246: $49,209.10, Owner: Cynthia Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 11.
Redlands Drive 3544: $4,881.02, Owner: Bridget Hayes. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 11.
Redlands Drive 3555: $11,914.40, Owner: Geraldine Cormier. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 9.
Royal Street 343: $250,000, Owner: Travis DeBenedetto. Total square footage: 2,403. Remodeling to remove, replace and repair exterior and interior walls, repair foundation, framing, H/VAC, plumbing and electrical. Issued July 11.
Stumberg Lane 4930: Owner: Kelton Roberson. Total square footage not listed. Existing condo. Issued July 12.
Thames Drive 4422: $3,954.58, Owner: Oliver Mason. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
Tidecrest Drive 10969: $16,958.07, Owner: Alfred Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 11.
Union Drive 4561: $15,637.48, Owner: Kevin Newman. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
West Versailles Drive 846: $44,729.24, Owner: Laura Sanchez. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 10.
White Oak Drive 10525: $600, Owner: Kevin Buckles. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 9.
Wilmot Street 5261: $13,096.03, Owner: Carnell Weatherspoon. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 9.
Yosemite Drive 3633: $24,875.28, Owner: Lashawnda Anderson. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore LA. Issued July 11.
Zeeland Avenue 2614: $25,694.31, Owner: Phyllis and John McKay. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling a duplex into a single-family residence, tongue and groove on walls behind drywall. In addition to scope of work, the attic stair will be repaired to code. No structural changes except for attic stair. Issued July 12.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Perkins Road 7700: $70,000, Owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 10.5 feet by 36 feet. Issued July 10.
SIGN: POLITICAL
Hoo Shoo Too Road 22768: Owner: Jill Dyson. Total square footage not listed. East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Issued July 6.