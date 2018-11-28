The varsity girls cross-country team from Runnels School in Baton Rouge won the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class B state championship Nov. 12 in Natchitoches, and the boys cross-country team was the state runner-up for the second year running.
“It was an amazing day,” coach Julie Fink said. “We survived the wind, rain and mud with great results.”
The Lady Raiders dominated their division, with five runners making the top 10 in Class B individual competition. Junior Annie Fink won first place, posting a time of 21:29. Close behind her were teammates Micah Roper, fourth; and freshmen Sydney Worsham, Blaiklee Guillot and Ryan Roper, who placed sixth, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Setting the pace for the Raiders with a fourth-place finish in the boys Class B individual competition was freshman Dawson Latona. His time was 18:20. Senior Daniel Mayeaux also made it into the top 10. He also was recognized for making the Cross-Country All-State 4.0 Academic Team.
At the end of the day, all contenders were ranked by their individual times, and honors were given to top 10 finishers. All-State girls individual honors went to Annie Fink, Micah Roper and Sydney Worsham; and All-State boys individual honors were presented to Dawson Latona.
Also competing for Runnels were seniors AnnaClaire Courville and Alex Morgan; juniors Brandon Hall, Eric Ho, Bailey Hyatt, Angele Lansing, and Ryan Ly; sophomore Jacob Folse; freshman Shep Butner; and eighth graders Jonathan Harper and Ethan Ho.
The Runnels cross-country assistant coach is Linn Fink.