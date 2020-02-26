Geaux Fish catfish Rodeo Saturday
An all-ages fishing rodeo will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission Conservation's Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo will have 850 pounds of adult channel catfish for the taking, with prizes for all age groups. Raffle items mean no one goes home empty-handed.
To register in advance, visit brec.org/geauxfish. For information, call BREC Conservation at (225) 216-9264.
Bridal show set for Sunday
A bridal show will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Chef John Folse’s White Oak Estate & Gardens, 17660 George O’Neal Road, Baton Rouge.
Brides and their guests will meet more than 30 vendors including photographers, floral designers, boutiques and a host of wedding and bridal service providers to help turn wedding dreams into reality.
At 3:30 p.m., Ashley Renee Bridal will showcase the latest bridal fashion trends, including wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses. Brides can also register for dozens of door prizes. Winners must be present to win.
Advance admission is $15 at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 at the door. For information, contact Jordan Hebert Panepinto at (225) 751-1882 or jordanh@jfolse.com.
Peoples Health hosts free community events
People's Health is hosting a free community event in Baton Rouge on March 18 as part of its wellness series.
Reservations can be made by calling (800) 561-4127 or by visiting peopleshealth.com/wellness.
A.O.A. (Active Older Adults), led by Jo Rose, will meet at Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m. Reservations must be made by March 9 and seating is limited to 10.
Zoo photo contest
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and The Advocate are co-hosting the annual Zoo Photo Contest again this year.
Submissions are being accepted through March 1. Participants are encouraged to submit photos at the zoo in a variety of categories. Judges will evaluate entries primarily based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality.
A panel of jurors, chosen from the professional community, will judge the entries and the winning entries will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on March 28-29 at the zoo and will receive a suite of prizes.
A full listing of details and link to submit photos can be found at www.brzoo.org/events/special/annual-photo-contest-2020/.