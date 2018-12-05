The YMCA of the Capital Area raised $45,000 for scholarships for Y programs during its Beyond the Green golf tournament Nov. 19 at Santa Maria Golf Course in Baton Rouge.
Guests enjoyed a luncheon celebration in addition to the golf tournament. During the luncheon, the Y presented John Engquist, with the YMCA Beyond the Green Award, an award given to individuals in the community who exemplify the Y's character development traits: caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, according to a news release.