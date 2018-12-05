UMCA golf Buzzell Blumberg.jpg

Among those supporting the YMCA of the Capital Area's Beyond the Green golf tournament are, from left, John Buzzell, Andy Blumberg, Jeff Casey, James Moak, Michael Breard, Barry Blumberg, John Enguist, John Engquist Jr., Ryan Engquist and Don Clark.

The YMCA of the Capital Area raised $45,000 for scholarships for Y programs during its Beyond the Green golf tournament Nov. 19 at Santa Maria Golf Course in Baton Rouge.

Guests enjoyed a luncheon celebration in addition to the golf tournament. During the luncheon, the Y presented John Engquist, with the YMCA Beyond the Green Award, an award given to individuals in the community who exemplify the Y's character development traits: caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, according to a news release.

