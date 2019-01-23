Nature, an international weekly journal of science, has selected LSU Boyd professor Isiah Warner for the Nature Award for Mentoring in Science.
Through Warner's leadership and mentorship, the LSU chemistry department has become the leading producer of doctoral degrees in chemistry for African-Americans in the United States, a news release said.
Under his direction, the release said, the LSU Office of Strategic Initiatives has mentored countless numbers of students across eight programs from the high school to doctoral levels.
Warner is considered one of the world's experts in analytical applications of fluorescence spectroscopy. His research aims to develop and apply chemical, instrumental and mathematical measurements to solve fundamental questions in chemistry.
Warner has recently been recognized as the 2016 SEC Professor of the Year, member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, American Chemical Society, Royal Society of Chemistry and American Association for Advancement of the Sciences. He also received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring from President Clinton and the American Chemical Society Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into the Sciences.
Warner is also the Phillip W. West professor of chemistry, Howard Hughes Medical Institute professor at LSU and has achieved the highest professorial rank in the LSU system: LSU Boyd professor.