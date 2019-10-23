The Baton Rouge Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening after more than a year of renovations and is offering free tours for the public from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 at 10339 Highland Road.
Open house hours will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with no open house on Sunday.
The temple will be rededicated Nov. 17 and will open for patrons Nov. 23.
The Baton Rouge Temple was originally opened in July 2000, when more than 18,500 people attended the open house. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 166 temples around the world. The Baton Rouge Temple is the only temple in the Louisiana-Mississippi area and serves more than 50,000 church members.
Temples are the most sacred places of worship for Latter-day Saints. Temples are houses of God, places of holiness and peace separate from the preoccupations of the world, where church members are married and make sacred promises and commitments to God, according to a news release. For information about temples, visit comeuntochrist.org/articles/temples.