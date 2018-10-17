The girls cross country team from St. Michael the Archangel High School finished first in the Battlefield Cross Country Festival held Sept. 22 at the Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson. The meet attracted 14 varsity girls teams and 21 varsity boys teams.
The St. Michael girls had an official team score of 57, compared with 67 for Episcopal of Acadiana, of Broussard, and 88 for St. Scholastica, of Covington. St. Michael runners in the top 10 were Hailey Humphries, who ran three miles in 22:21.05; Madison Comeaux, 22:30.36; and Kennedy Seelbach, 22:34.02.
The St. Michael boys cross country team finished second, with an official team score of 93, compared with 20 for Catholic High School of Baton Rouge and 170 for Teurlings Catholic of Lafayette. The St. Michael boys team was first among 4A division teams. The fastest male runner from St. Michael was Jeffery Brignac, who covered three miles in 18:03.63.