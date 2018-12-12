At St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge, 28 students in grades four through six have qualified to participate in the Duke Talent Identification Program.
The sixth-grade qualifiers are Grayson Boudreaux, Madison Broussard, Aaron Danielson, Adrianna Desselle, Meyer Dumas, Luke Fontenot, Eva Guidry, Grace Guidry, Alex Huffine, Callista LaBauve, Michael Mcleod and Riley Sanders.
The fifth-grade qualifiers are Nathan Contine, Brody Curtis, Berkley Duncan, Mischa Mejia, Porter Morrison and Victor Vargas.
The fourth-grade qualifiers are Celia Brignac, Sydneigh Cambre, Audree Comeaux, W.B. Giarrusso, Tristan Moore, Aizik Nguyen, Emma Perrien, Braxton Rodrigue, Brady Thompson and Caroline Vallery.