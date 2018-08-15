Kaitlyn Roy, a recent graduate of Runnels High School, received the 2018 ACE Award during the Baton Rouge Exchange Club’s annual banquet July 25 at La Madeleine.
Her parents, Krista Rawlins and Richard Roy, were in attendance as she received the award and a $500 scholarship. Roy plans to use the scholarship as she begins her studies at LSU, where she will pursue a bachelor’s in human resources.
ACE stands for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence and is presented to graduating high school students who have achieved high levels of community involvement, scholastic accomplishments and leadership while overcoming obstacles, a news release said.