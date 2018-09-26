The Louisiana Association of Museums has presented its Lois W. Bannon Heart and Soul Award to Garrett C. Lynch Sr., the longest-serving volunteer with the USS Kidd.
The award was presented during the association's annual awards luncheon Sept. 10.
The award recognizes "an individual who has contributed significant time and expertise in support of a Louisiana institution, or institutions, enabling the institution(s) to prosper in the local community," according to a news release. Lynch has volunteered aboard the former Navy destroyer for 34 years, almost the entire length of its service as a museum vessel in downtown Baton Rouge.
A veteran of World War II who served aboard the USS Fullam (DD-474), a destroyer of identical design to the Kidd, Lynch has been invaluable to the ship's restoration. An electrician by trade, he has saved the nonprofit hundreds of thousands of dollars in skilled labor for the past three decades. He and other veterans contributed to the curriculum still in use to train the museum's tour guides.
In addition to traveling to shipyards and salvage yards to rescue rare equipment from the cutting torch to remount aboard the Kidd, Lynch has also served as a mentor to museum staff. Many of those he has mentored have gone on to prestigious careers: teaching at West Point, the Army General Staff College and the Air Force Academy, and museum work at locations such as the National World War II Museum, the Statue of Liberty, and George Washington's home at Mount Vernon.
Lynch has even ventured into the film world by providing expertise to History Channel documentaries, the video game "World of Warships" and a movie that was recently filmed aboard the Kidd. Sharp-eyed viewers can catch him in a small role in the 2012 film "Battleship," where he and two fellow volunteers shared screen time with singer-actress Rihanna.
"To say that Garrett's 'ripple effect' is immense is an understatement," said Tim NesSmith, ship superintendent of the USS Kidd. "Through the people he has mentored and through the films, documentaries, and video games he has been involved with, he has quite literally imparted his knowledge to millions of people worldwide."