Family dogs will be special guests during Art in the Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 19 at City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, and Cane's Dog Park, 1442 City Park Ave.
The Art Unleashed event, presented by BREC Art in conjunction with BREC Dog Parks, will include live music, live art, delicious food, cold beer and crafts of all kinds for adults, kids and of course dogs.
BREC Art’s return to Art in the Park will raise awareness for local dog shelters and adoption agencies as well as an appreciation for local art and BREC’s community parks. For information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Malena Jezek at (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org.