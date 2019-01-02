Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser discussed his work with the Louisiana Distillers Guild to create a state-sponsored distillery trail during the Dec. 13 meeting of the guild at Cane Land Distilling Company in Baton Rouge. He also discussed his role in promoting Louisiana tourism.
The Louisiana Distillers Guild exists to further the agricultural, economic, legislative and creative goals of the distilling community, he said. The guild celebrates distilling and its mission to share the pride and ownership of Louisiana distilling with its residents and all who visit the state.